Kizer throws 2 interceptions, Jaguars defeat Browns 19-7

Cleveland is still looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer threw two interceptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Kizer leads the NFL in interceptions this season.

The rookie quarterback also lost two fumbles in the game, Kizer only threw for 134 yards.

The Browns only had 50 rushing yards on the day.

Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis caught the first touchdown of the day.

Kizer threw a touchdown pass to Duke Johnson in the second quarter, it's his second touchdown catch of the season.

The Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 26.

