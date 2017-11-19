Services announced for Vermilion football coach

The school will have crisis counselors for students on Monday. (Source: Vermilion Local School District)

A memorial service for Matt Kobal has been announced.

The service will be held for Kobal on Nov. 21 at the Vermilion High School gymnasium.

The service begins at 6 p.m., the family requests everyone wear purple.

There was a memorial gathering for Kobal at the high school on Saturday morning.

The school will have crisis counselors for students on Monday.

The district is asking people to respect the privacy of Kobal's family.

"Mr. Kobal wasn't just a teacher, he was a mentor; someone who actually cared about the kids he taught," Jennifer Pine wrote on Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.