Mark Schwab says the offseason can't arrive fast enough

The Browns have a knack of making a six point deficit feel like 60. (Source AP Images)

Trailing by six, the Cleveland Browns had three timeouts and more than three minutes left in the game.

It’s a situation where fans should feel some hope, maybe a little excitement, the “can they pull this off?” kind of feeling.

Browns fans likely felt none of that, and their pessimism was quickly rewarded. Two fumbles and a defensive touchdown later their assumptions were confirmed, doom.

This team has a knack for making a six-point deficit feel like 60.

The loss of Joe Thomas has certainly been a surprise hurdle, but that doesn’t excuse the hurdles they were well aware of.

No veteran quarterback to mentor Kizer. No veteran pass catchers other than Kenny Britt. Kenny Britt.

Playing Julius Peppers out of position, sometimes completely out of the screenshot on TV.



The play and personnel selections continue to be a mystery.

Duke Johnson was given two more carries, bringing his season total to 46. That should be a three-game total, not a season total.



The headscratchers pile up nearly as fast as the losses. 0-10. 1-25. 4-43.



Round and round we go, where it stops, nobody knows. The season ends on New Year’s Eve, but is that when this actually stops? Or does it just pause?

The offseason could determine that, an offseason that, based on what we’ve seen so far, can’t arrive fast enough.

