Police searching for suspect after man is shot and killed in Garfield Heights

The family of 31-year-old Robert Nunley is grieving after he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the middle of the day.

What they say is even more disturbing is that no one said anything.

"He never did nothing to nobody. If he could help you he would and somebody just senselessly killed him. Just shot him in the heart and just killed him right here," Nunley's Aunt Jenae Lewis said.

"He was just so wonderful to me. He was always helpful. He was always there when I needed him. He was my first," Robert's mother Rhonda Nunley said.

She said it's more than just the loss of her son, but also the loss of her entire world.

"I have such an empty void inside of me. All I want to know is why someone would do this to my son," Rhonda Nunley said.

He was shot and killed this past Friday night as he and friends were shopping in the plaza. Surprisingly, no one came to his aid until it was too late.

"Nobody reached out to help him or anything. I just want somebody, if they've seen anything to call the police and let them know," Lewis said.

In the meantime, the family is handling the sudden loss one day at a time.

"We want to get justice so that we can find out who did this and bring closure to our family - and try to move forward as best we can. He will be tremendously missed by everyone who knew him, said Rhonda.

