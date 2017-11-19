Icy conditions cause multi-vehicle crash that closed a Cleveland bridge

A Cleveland bridge was closed to traffic Sunday night after icy conditions caused a multi-vehicle accident.

The first crash on the West 150th Street and Emery Avenue bridge was first reported around 9 p.m.

Then police got reports of other cars sliding out of control at the other end of the bridge.

At last report, five cars were involved in a crash on one end of the bridge, two other cars were involved in a wreck on the other side, and another four vehicles collided on the bridge all within the same time frame for a total of 11 drivers affected.

Minor injuries are reported and a salt truck was called to the scene to get the ice off the bridge.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.