Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Georgia Dome is now a distant memory after the stadium was imploded early Monday morning.

The stadium was downed at 7:30 a.m. and several people crowded the area to catch a glimpse of the implosion.

"A lot of things happened in that dome," said Carttrell Coleman.

Coleman says the Georgia Dome is an Atlanta landmark and he captured what he could on his camera.

The dome has been reduced to rubble and crews used 48-hundred pounds of explosives to knock it down.

Larry Prescott is the senior engineering adviser for MARTA. He tells CBS46 that pre-inspections for the Georgia Dome implosion include reading from the seismic sensors in the walls of the rail tunnels under the dome.

"It's actually just a little tube with a vibration sensor in it and when it vibrates it records electronically and transmits externally. Just up down left and right," said Prescott.

Industry standards allow vibrations of two inches per foot. They expect none higher than 1.47 inches per foot for the implosion.

"If it's within parameters, we are good to go," continued Prescott. "If it's not in parameters then we go into a little more details safety wise in monitoring any issues we may have."

But above ground, MARTA had another issue to worry about. The dust cloud that comes from the implosion.

"They are doing some misters in the area and doing a lot of screening. We are putting up plastic sheeting you may have seen at the Omni and Vine City stations to keep the dust from getting into our stations," said Prescott.

Morning! @GeorgiaDome comes down today @ 7:30am. @MARTASERVICE West of Five Points Station suspended until the all clear is given afterward. MARTA blue, green and purple bus shuttles connecting riders to Five Points Station begin NOW. Tune in the @cbs46 now and I'll have more! pic.twitter.com/pIrF1HZNS7 — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) November 20, 2017

"Man, my heart is going to drop just as fast. Hopefully tears won't fall as fast," said Jantzen Kendall.

Kendall is a lifelong Falcons fan who says the dome's implosion marks the end of an era in Atlanta as well as the start of something special.

"'It's a little painful to see it go. But I know what the future holds, so I'm okay with the move," said Kendall.

The move next door to the Mercedes-Benz stadium which is new home of the Falcons and Atlanta's newest landmark.

