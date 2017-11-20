Woman says it was a 'blessing' baby was dropped off on her porch

A Cleveland woman finds baby on porch after carjacker drops him off. (Source: WOIO)

A vehicle was stolen Saturday with a 4-month-old baby inside, police said.

The baby was dropped off, unharmed on a porch on Cleveland's Melba Avenue.

The woman inside the home said she was resting on her couch when she heard a noise outside her door.

"I heard a boom, boom, boom. I looked out because my light was on," said Angela Houston.

She said she could not believe her eyes.

"I looked out, and there was a baby on the porch."

Houston said she saw a 2006 silver BMW speeding away.

"He was just so cute, he was sleeping. He was OK."

Houston called police and quickly learned the boy's parents' car was stolen from in front of a store near East 116th and Continental.

Houston calls the whole ordeal a blessing.

"He wasn't harmed. They got him back, and everything is fine."

The police and parents soon arrived at Houston's home, relieved and thanked her.

Houston said she'd like to tell the thief it isn't worth it.

"Thank you for dropping the baby off because you have some type of heart."

Houston said she's glad the thief picked her house.

"Maybe it was God telling him. I'm a religious person."

Police are still searching for the suspect and the car.

