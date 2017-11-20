Josh Gordon permitted to practice with the Cleveland Browns on Monday

It has been three years since Josh Gordon played in a regular season NFL game, but he is getting closer to returning to the field.

Gordon, 26, is officially eligible to return to practice with the Browns beginning on Monday.

The recently reinstated wide receiver made an appearance in the 2016 preseason, but hasn't played in a regular season game since Dec. 21, 2014 because of multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon rejoined the team on Nov. 1 for meetings, and conditioning and individual workouts. He could return to the active roster as early as Nov. 27.

The Browns could use all of the help they can get after a fourth quarter collapse on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars led to the team's 10th loss in a row this season.

Gordon was picked by the Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013.

Cleveland takes on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

