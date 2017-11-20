Man dies after being hit by a car on Cleveland's west side

Victim dies after being hit by a car. (Source: WOIO)

A 38-year-old Cleveland man has died after being struck by a vehicle on the city's west side.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Cleveland police say John Papenfroth was walking when he was struck at Madison Avenue and West Boulevard.

EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital where he died on Nov. 19.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

