Wife accused of stabbing husband, then crashing her car driving him to the hospital

Police say a 27-year-old woman stabbed her husband in the neck during an argument early Saturday morning at their home on East Emerling Avenue and then tried to drive him to the hospital.

According to Akron police, Jelicia Wilder lost control while trying to make a right hand turn onto East South Street from Grant Street and slammed into a building.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found Dierre Spaulding, 27, in the front seat. EMS immediately took Spaulding to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead.

Wilder is charged with domestic violence and murder and is locked up in the Summit County Jail.

According to Facebook, the couple just got married this month.

