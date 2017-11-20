Lil Bub, the internet's favorite cat, visits Cleveland (photos)

Lil Bub, the cat that has about two million more Facebook page likes than the Indians, visited Cleveland recently.

That's all. That's the news. The cat was here.

BUT LOOK AT THAT CAT!

A picture of Lil Bub in the snow on Facebook in The Land received 18,000 reactions, 615 shares and 571 comments not even 24 hours after it was posted.

So, here's the story about Lil Bub if you're unfamiliar.

She's a 6-year-old cat born in June in Bloomington, Ind. She was the runt of the litter born to a feral mother.

Mike Bridavsky adopted her after some friends were looking for a homes for the litter. Lil Bub has a unique look because she has an extremely rare form of feline dwarfism.

It causes her to have much smaller limbs and features than most felines.

Her jaw is shortened which is why that adorable pink tongue is always sticking out in every picture.

Lil Bub gained popularity after Bridavsky posted her first picture to Tumblr in 2011.

Later, Reddit of course picked up on the newest internet cat star.

The cat stars in a documentary called Lil Bub & Friendz, which won the Tribeca Online Festival Best Feature Film award in 2013.

If you haven't had enough Lil Bub yet, check out The Lil Bub Store. There you can buy sweatshirts, T-shirts, socks, mugs, calendars and plush toys featuring Lil Bub.

BUB's hot new Knit Christmas Sweaters are ready just in time for all your sweater parties. Choose from three magical designs at link in BUB's bio or at www.lilbub.com/store #lilbub #sweater A post shared by Lil BUB (@iamlilbub) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:55am PST

