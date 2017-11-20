St. Augustine needs funds, turkeys, and drivers; plans to feed 21,000 on Thanksgiving

The Hunger Center also is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to contact St. Augustine so they can be served. (Source: WOIO)

The St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is continuing its 45-year tradition of feeding those in need.

Between the 14 shelters downtown, on the East-side, and in Lorain County, organizers plan to feed more than 21,000 people on Thanksgiving.

More than 10,000 meals will be delivered to the homebound and persons with disabilities in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Summit counties.

Volunteers will pack, serve, and deliver the Thanksgiving meals, but donations of turkeys or funds to purchase more turkeys are being sought in hopes that enough can be raised to serve everyone in need on Thanksgiving and also to continue daily meals through the winter season.

"This year we face a real difficulty in being able to provide this meal as we are struggling financially to meet the daily needs of our Hunger Center, while at the same time trying to raise money for the Thanksgiving meal. We need your help," Father Joseph McNulty, pastor at St. Augustine, said.

The Hunger Center also is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to contact St. Augustine so they can be served. They can call 216-781-5530.

Donations can be made through the secure website at: www.staugustine-west14.org or send them to:

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th St.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Those donating turkeys and those who wish to volunteer as drivers on Thanksgiving day should call St. Augustine at 216-781-5530.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.