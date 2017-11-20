Forensic artist creates clay model of unidentified man found dead in 1982

Police are hoping a clay model created by a forensic artist helps them identify a man found dead in 1982.

The victim's remains were found on Feb. 18, 1982, behind a business at 3057 Cannon Road in Twinsburg; however, officials say he died about a year and a half before that.

He is believed to have been a black man between the ages of 20 and 30. Experts add he was probably about 5'6" tall. No other details are known.

"We are really hoping people take a good look at this BCI facial reconstruction. It may lead to us being able to finally identify him," said Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga.

"This person is someone's son, and there is a family out there who loved him," said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

If you have any information about this Summit County John Doe please call 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

This is the second facial reconstruction created by the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in northeast Ohio. The first clay model was of a John Doe in an unsolved Akron investigation created this past July.

The Summit County John Doe is the fifth reconstruction statewide.

