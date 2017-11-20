USA Today names Cleveland Heights store top Black Friday shopping spot

"USA Today" listed a Cleveland Heights store among the "Black Friday: Best retail locations to shop".

The newspaper chose its top places to shop in each state and the Big Fun Toy Store and Eastwood Mall in Niles, also in Northeast Ohio, were the only two picked in Ohio.

“For a lot of people they get transformed into a kid and for those of us who really enjoyed our childhood it’s a nice departure from the stress of adulthood,” said owner Steve Presser.

Presser believes it’s the fact that the shop has something for everyone that has made it such a success, and may be one of the reasons USA Today took note.

He proudly points out that you can walk in and spend either 25 cents or a couple hundred bucks and either way you are going to walk out, he believes, having had a great experience, “Regardless of what the climate is outside, politically, socially or temperature you come in and feel good and that’s really important.”

Big Fun will be open on Black Friday.

And about 40 miles east, the national publication brags about the Eastwood Mall Complex which features over 200 stores and 32 restaurants.

Big Fun is at 1814 Coventry Rd. in Cleveland Heights.

The Eastwood Mall is located at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd. in Niles.

