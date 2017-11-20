Family searches for answers two years after daughter's murder

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the family of Yolanda Nicole Luckey, better known as "Nik," said there's a hole at their dinner table.

"She's the glue that was keeping the family together, because you know, there's always one that makes sure all the Thanksgiving dinners and the family is over," said her father, Gregory Riggins.

Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2015, Luckey was driving home.

She was turning her car from East 79th Street onto Garden Valley when a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside her.

Police said someone in the SUV began firing into Luckey's vehicle.

Her car ran into a fence, but Luckey had already been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Instead of having the Halloween party, her funeral was on Halloween," her father said.

Her cousin, Tamika Robinson, remembers the funeral well.

"She always wondered, 'Don't nobody like me, I don't have no friends'. That day, I looked up and I was like, 'For nobody not to like you, there's a million people here,"' Robinson said.

For more than two years now, Luckey's murder has remained unsolved.

Her three children have missed holidays, birthdays, and big life events without their mother.

Family members said it's an unfair fate for a woman who worked hard to provide for her family and stayed away from violence.

"She's very fearful of guns," Robinson said. "For something to harm her that she's in fear of, this is someone that does not fight."

They are still fighting for her, though. They are searching for answers, and they believe someone knows something that can solve her murder.

"You wake up every day, look at us," Robinson said. "Look at our family. Put yourself in our shoes. You would want to know the same things, too."

If you know something that can help solve Luckey's murder, call Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

