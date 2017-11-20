Pair indicted in car dealership double murder

A week after being charged, Andrew Keener and Jerome Diggs have been indicted in the double homicide of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola.

Keener, 24 and Diggs, 23, were indicted Monday on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, murder, felonious assault, grand theft, cruelty against companion animal.

The men were arrested and arraigned earlier this month. They will be back in court on Nov. 27.

A third suspect, Joseph McAlpin, has a pre-trial on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Prosecutors say Keener, Diggs and McAlpin were robbing Mr. Cars Inc. automobile dealership on East 185th Street on Good Friday, when they killed Kuznik, his wife Trina and their dog.

All three face the death penalty if convicted.

