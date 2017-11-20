Tony Z's Week 11 Report Card

The Browns are 0-10 on the year. (Source: AP Images)

I've had Hue Jackson's back throughout much of this "process" because there are a lot of things that he can't control.

But, there are a lot of things he can control, including in-game decisions.

Just last Thursday, Hue said, "It's AFC North time, this is when you start coming after it, running the ball."

Three days later, he handed the ball to Isaiah Crowell a total of 11 times.

Jackson said after the game that the running game wasn't working. Yes, but, you stick with it, especially in a three-point game. Especially in nasty conditions.

The Jaguars did, giving Leonard Fournette the bulk of his carries in the second half, and it paid off. Just the latest in these weekly baffling decisions. Coach is taking home an "F."

His decisions, of course, put all of the pressure on a kid who's just not ready to be a starting quarterback.

DeShone Kizer doesn't read the defenses well enough, resulting in his first interception, doesn't throw it accurately enough, resulting in his second interception, and doesn't feel the pressure enough, resulting in fumbles on back-to-back plays to seal the deal in the final minute.

I hope Kizer turns out to be the real deal, for but now, "F."

Kizer isn't exactly surrounded by playmakers. Ricardo Louis had as many drops as catches, and Rashard Higgins had more drops than catches, "F."

Who's making the grade? The defense, which has kept them in a lot of games, until exhaustion and attrition take over, as it did yesterday when Emmanuel Ogbah, maybe their best player, was knocked out with a broken foot. I'm giving the D a "B."

But the best grade goes to you, Browns fans. The ones who actually stuck it out in those brutal conditions. I'm not saying you're the smart ones, just the most dedicated ones. You deserve far better, but for now, please settle for an "A+."

