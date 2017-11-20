Police search for bank robbery suspect in Akron

Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a bank in Akron. (Source Akron Police)

Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a bank in Akron. (Source Akron Police)

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Akron.

The Akron Police Department said around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on the 600 block of West Market Street.

Investigators said employees reported the suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Authorities said the suspect threatened the teller that he had a gun, no gun was seen.

Police said the teller handed the suspect an unreported amount of cash and the suspect left the scene.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen on Beck Street before getting into an unknown car.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 330-375-2490.

Police ask if you see the suspect, do not approach him.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.