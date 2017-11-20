Cleveland's homeless experience the good life during spa day in Avon

Sabrina Pettis is being treated like a queen at the Gallery Hair Colorists Salon in Avon.

"They helped me get a place. Basically, someplace where I can be safe at," she said.

It's a different world out here for these women who scrape by on Cleveland's streets.

"This is my first time ever being homeless and it's not easy," said Pettis.

She said getting her hair done and getting some personal items and donated clothes makes her feel special.

More than a dozen women came from Cleveland for a very special spa day. They're going to get a makeover, a new look and a new attitude, all in time for Thanksgiving.

"I know everybody has different struggles and challenges in life and they can't always have a nice warm holiday gathering," said Brittani Bo Baker, of Bubba's Q, who helped organize the spa day. "So I got with my friends of the Gallery of Hair Colorists Suites in Avon and asked them if they would want to do something with me for these ladies and they agreed."

Jessica Starr is the marketing director for Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry who also helped organize the event.

"Some of the ladies are just facing significant barriers to employment or financial challenges so having this around the holiday, especially, that's a wonderful thing. We're so appreciative," said Starr.

The ladies left their spa day with big beautiful smiles.

