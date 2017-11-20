Cleveland Browns head coach won't admit 'the plan' isn't working

When Head Coach Hue Jackson first arrived in Cleveland, Browns fans had high hopes.

Would Jackson be the guy to finally turn the losing Browns into champions?

Would he bring his winning ways from Cincinnati to Cleveland?

What is his plan and will it work?

Well a member of the media asked Coach Jackson that on Monday, one day after the team suffered another Sunday loss this time to Jacksonville -- by a score of 19-7.

"Do you think the plan is working?" asked a member of the media.

"Which plan?" Jackson responded.

"The plan. The overall plan," said the same media member.

Jackson laughed before responding, but he never did answer the question.

"I really don't want to get into that. Again I think that you guys are the best judges of that right now. I think everybody speculates on that. This is what I want. I want to coach a football team to get better," he said. "I think my job is to do everything I can to help these players, these coaches be the best they can be and obviously with a 1-and-24 record, whatever it is, it's not been pretty good."

"I have a follow-up on that. You want to answer whether you think the plan is working?" asked another media member.

"The plan that's in place. Let me say this, my job is not to say it is or isn't. My job is to coach a football team. That's what I was hired here to do. I wasn't hired here with a plan. I was hired here to coach this football team and get them to be the best they can be," Jackson added.

"But my point is..." chimed in the reporter.

"I'm going to coach this football team," Jackson interrupted. " ... and I'm going to get this football team to be the best they can be. I'm not interested in talking about a plan, I don't want to talk about a plan."

Jackson went on to say he's not mad at anyone but that's his attitude and it's not going to change and he's going to keep saying the same thing.

Perhaps whoever once said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results must have had the Browns and Jackson in mind.

The Browns are 1-25 under Jackson, who now in his second season.

The Browns travel down to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll just have wait and see if he has a plan in place before then.

