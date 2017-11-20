Mercy Ships on WUAB CLE 43 - Saturday 11/25 @ 8PM

Check out Mercy Ships on WUAB today from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
We need your help today!
Your help can change children's lives. Donate today, provide life changing surgery for children in Africa.
Mercy Ships provides life saving surgeries for people where medical care is nearly non-existent. It's the world's largest civilian hospital ship providing state-of-the-art care to those in desperate need - free of charge.
We save and transform lives in places with limited access to medical care
Our surgeons and medical staff volunteer their time
We’ve helped over 2.5 million people in 587 ports
Save lives every month for as little as 62 cents a day. It's an effortless way to make a greater impact.
Only $19 a month.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.