370 applicants vying for coveted medical marijuana licenses to sell drug in Ohio

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy finished accepting scores of applications for dispensary licenses on Friday.

The state-run board received 370 dispensary applications from companies vying to sell medical marijuana.

From these, about 60 provisional licenses will be awarded, primarily in Cuyahoga and Franklin Counties.

The board arrived at that number as its proportional to the expected demand, that is, they estimate anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 Ohioans will sign up for the program in the first two years.

Applicants had to pay a $5,000 fee, which is nonrefundable, with some individuals and entities filing multiple applications.

The board has not yet set a specific date to award the licenses.

Click Here to view a spreadsheet of all the applicants.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed off on the legalization of medical marijuana in June 2016.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.