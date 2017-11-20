Tonight at 6: Thieves can easily copy your keys

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

The search for a local killer continues as shoppers return to what is still a crime scene.

A stranger could have a key to the front door of your home, or even your car.

And, you'd have no way to know it.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.