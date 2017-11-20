Elderly Brook Park man with dementia found after wandering away from home

Donald Wilson, 79, of Brook Park, suffers from dementia, wandered away from his home on Monday and hasn't been seen since. (Source: Parma Police Department)

A missing adult alert was issued Monday by the Brook Park Police Department after an elderly man wandered away from his home.

Police asked residents in Cuyahoga County to keep an eye out for Donald Wilson, 79, of Brook Park.

Wilson, who suffers from dementia, walked away from his home -- located on Gateway Lane -- and has since been found.

The alert has been canceled and Wilson was returned back to his home.

