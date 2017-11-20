Thanksgiving week forecast: Prepare for freezing temps and a wintry mix

Join Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas for livestream weather updates at 10:35 p.m. tonight. (Source: WOIO)

Expect a wintry mix Tuesday evening, which could bring snow and a few patches of ice on Wednesday morning.

Apart from a low chance of a.m. flurries, Wednesday should be dry and clear.

On Thanksgiving, residents can anticipate overcast skies with a high of 42 and a low of 27.

