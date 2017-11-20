'You got the potential to be the next President of the United States': Jay-Z inspires little fan at Q concert

Jay-Z hit the stage Sunday night in Cleveland, bringing thousands of fans to their feet with 4:44, his latest album.

However, the hip-hop star stopped the show at Quicken Loans Arena to offer an inspiring message to a 9-year-old girl who was standing in the front row.

"You got the potential to be the next President of the United States," said the rapper as applause erupted.

