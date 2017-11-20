North Olmsted man dies after being struck by car near Great Northern Mall

A pedestrian was struck along Brookpark Road Monday night and was rushed to St. John Westshore Hospital where he died.

The fatal accident occurred near Great Northern Mall.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Robert Beehler of North Olmsted.

The cause of the crash in under investigation, according to the North Olmsted Police Department.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.