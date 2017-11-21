Texas police hand out turkeys instead of tickets for Thanksgiving

Police officers in the southern U.S. city of Laredo, Texas were busy handing out turkeys instead of traffic fines, bringing laughter and tears of joy to motorists.

Officers of Operation Peacemaker, a non-profit organization comprised of Laredo Police Department officers, stopped people who committed traffic violations on the road. Instead of issuing fines, the officers presented turkeys and written warnings to the violators, in footage filmed by police officer's body cameras.

In a Facebook post, the police department says the idea was to thank the community and commit to better police service in the area.

The police officers handed out a total of 25 turkeys that were provided by a local businesses which preferred not to be identified, police said.

