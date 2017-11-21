It is safe and acceptable to let toddlers wear makeup?

A California mother is gaining attention on social media after allowing her 2-year-old daughter to wear makeup and dye her hair, but many are wondering whether it is safe or acceptable.

Amy Lyn, a tattoo artist from California, says allowing her daughter to wear makeup and change her appearance gives her the freedom to express herself and has become a family bonding experience.

Lyn believes that it will help her daughter make smarter decisions later in life. The 25-year-old mother thinks that if she acted as a strict parent, her daughter will rebel when she is an adult.

Some parents believe the girl is too young to be changing her hair color and appearance, while others applaud the freedom.

“Creativity is absolutely important; creativity should be celebrated,” child psychologist Barbara Greenberg told Yahoo Lifestyle. "But it’s a bit of a reach to believe that at two, this approach will make your daughter able to make wiser adult decisions, because of her freedom of creativity.”

Greenberg added, “I would prefer that children focus on something other than their appearance at such a young age, because girls have a tough road ahead of them in terms of so much emphasis being placed on their appearance."

A pediatrician from the Cleveland Clinic says there is no right or wrong age to start wearing makeup.

"Have an open discussion about makeup as soon as your child expresses interest," said Eva Kubiczek-Love, MD.

Dr. Kubiczek-Love provided several tips for parents that apply to any makeup wearer:

Buy safe products - “Many cosmetics, including those labeled ‘natural’ and ‘organic,’ aren’t regulated to the standards parents might expect,” she says. Shop for products with the fewest ingredients, and avoid ingredients you think are harmful. Start with less - Ease into wearing makeup. For a preteen, maybe start with lip-gloss. Over time, add powder foundation or other products. Don’t dive in with heavy lipstick and eyeliner. Watch for skin irritation - Reaction from cosmetics can be as mild as skin redness or as severe as hives and swelling. Most symptoms appear quickly, says Dr. Kubiczek-Love. Go easy on sensitive or acne-prone skin - Steer away from heavy, oil-based products that can aggravate acne, eczema and other sensitive skin. Maintain a healthy skin regimen - Skin care is important for any adolescent, especially those wearing makeup. Teach your child to:

Wash his or her face every day with a mild cleanser.

Avoid antibacterial soap and exfoliating agents.

Remove all makeup before going to bed.

Replace cosmetics every 6 to 12 months to minimize risk of contamination.

Avoid sharing cosmetics, which can increase the risk of contamination and infection.

“It’s important to teach kids that makeup is meant to enhance their appearance, not change or overpower it,” says Dr. Kubiczek-Love.

