Rabbits, bunnies and parakeets need homes for the holidays: Cleveland APL Pets of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special animal every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. show every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the pet.

Today the APL is bringing a rabbit.

There's a rabbit adoption promotion happening Saturday and Sunday where bunny adoption fees are $25 and rabbits are available for $10.

"Stella is an adorable 2-year-old bunny who came to us after her owner was evicted and left her and 14 other rabbits and two cats behind in not the best of conditions," the APL said. "We were called to help and they’re doing much better now that they’re with us. She’s super-sweet and will make a great family pet."

Along with the rabbits, bunnies, cats and dogs the APL also has several parakeets right now who need homes for the holidays.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.