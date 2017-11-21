Save a life this holiday season by giving blood

The need for blood donors increases this time of year, as does traffic accidents due to holiday travel.

This Black Friday, take a break from shopping and spend an hour helping save lives.

The Cleveland Clinic and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a holiday blood drive.

Cleveland Clinic Holiday Blood Drive

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

25777 Detroit Road

Westlake, OH 44145

You can schedule your appointment right now. Download the Red Cross Blood App, click here and enter code "CCF", or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Donors will receive a Red Cross gift, be entered in several raffles for prizes, and enjoy a light meal.

