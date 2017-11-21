North Olmsted police identify man struck and killed on Brookpark Road

North Olmsted man dies after being struck by a car. (Source AP Images)

A 56-year-old North Olmsted man died Monday evening after being hit by a car.

North Olmsted police say Robert Beehler was crossing Brookpark Road near Great Northern Mall when he was hit by a Ford Fusion.

The driver, a 45-year-old Westlake man, stopped at the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation, but they don't believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

