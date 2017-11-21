Grafton man indicted for allegedly trying to hire a hit man

The man accused of trying to hire a hit man has now been indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.

Seljami Idrizi, 39, was indicted on the charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

North Ridgeville police arrested Idrizi on Sept. 21.

Officers say the Grafton man wanted the hit man to murder a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man.

After being hired, the hit man reached out to police and officers staged a crime scene with help from a local make-up artist.

After Idrizi saw the fake crime scene pictures, he allegedly turned over the money.

Idrizi will be arraigned on Nov. 22.

