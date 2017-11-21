FBI: Cuyahoga County has seen an increase in bank robberies in 2017

FBI agents announced Tuesday there has been an increase in bank robberies in Cuyahoga County for 2017.

Cuyahoga County is already up to 83 bank robberies.

In 2016, there were 74, in 2015 there were 46 and in 2014, there were a total of 34 bank robberies in Cuyahoga County.

FBI and Maple Heights police are trying to identify the bank robbery suspect who robbed the Citizens Bank at 15765 Broadway Avenue on Oct. 10.

Maple Heights police say the suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask, approached two bank employees arriving at work and ordered them to open up the bank.

Once inside, he told them not to call police or "bad things would happen."

After getting the cash, he fled on foot.

Employees say he was a black male, over 6"0", about 240 pounds and had a raspy voice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234 or the FBI at 216-522.-1400.

