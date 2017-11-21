New '70s restaurant concept opening in former Flip Side in Cleveland's Flats East Bank

Flip Side in the Flats opened in 2015. (Source: Flip Side)

The Flip Side owners are using the space on West 10th Street to open a new '70s-style entertainment venue called Good Night John Boy.

Construction is expected to begin soon on the renovations after Flip Side, which opened in September 2015, closed Nov. 20 in the Flats.

All other Flip Side locations will remain open.

“The transition of the Flip Slide space to Good Night John Boy will better serve Flats East Bank’s clientele. The new concept, slated to open in early spring 2018, will be well suited to the exciting atmosphere of the entertainment district,” said Flip Side Owners, Michael Schwartz, Tiffany Monday and Chef Shawn Monday.

The new restaurant/bar is expected to open in the spring.

It's being developed by FWD Hospitality Group, which is also responsible for FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats and Magnolia.

"Good Night John Boy will have an exciting atmosphere of a welcoming corner bar inspired by the good times of the ‘70s. The 'old school' parties on weekend nights will end with a late night diner-esque food experience," a press release stated. "Monday will provide a savoring assortment of 'good old home cooking' breakfast, lunch and late night standards."

The kitchen will also serve weekday breakfast and lunch.

The restaurant is expected to have a local waterhole and dive bar feel.

