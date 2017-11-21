Cleveland police union president Steve Loomis will 'focus on family' after losing election

The reigning president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association was defeated Tuesday by 38 votes.

Of the 736 votes cast, Det. Steve Loomis received 349 of them and the winner, former union president Det. Jeff Follmer got the other 387.

Loomis, who has been very controversial during his post was even asked to voluntarily resign or be removed from the Commission on Consent Decree Authorities last year by the Cleveland Community Police Commission, following his six-day suspension from the police force.

Loomis was suspended after a confrontation with a family member at the union hall on Oct. 16, 2016.

Loomis responded to the request by saying "No."

Loomis is expected to return to the Third District.

Following his defeat, Loomis released the following statement:

