Deputy accused of domestic violence arrested

A Summit County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for domestic violence.

Lt. John Grogan was arrested Saturday in Clinton.

Grogan, who is also the former mayor of Canal Fulton, was charged and booked into the Medina County Jail.

He is now out on a $3,000 bond.

The victim was granted a temporary protection order, according to court records.

Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland tells Cleveland 19 "there is an ongoing internal investigation into the matter."

Grogan will back in court on Jan. 4, 2017.

