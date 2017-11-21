Benningan's to open in Cleveland

Few details are known at this time, but Bennigan's has chosen Cleveland, Steubenville and Pittsburgh as its next cities to open restaurants.

A specific location for the Cleveland Bennigan's has not been determined yet, said CEO Paul Mangiamele.

Benningan's is an Irish pub-themed dining restaurant.

It was founded in 1976 in Atlanta by Norman E. Brinker as a fast-casual restaurant.

“We chose Bennigan’s because we have great passion for the brand and believe that it’s the perfect fit for the city, the university, our community and the states where we will develop,” said Franco Carapellotti of family-owned Fraspada Management Inc. “Bennigan’s has a rich history and exciting future, which reminds me of our town here in Steubenville, the tenacity of Cleveland and the business-friendly city of Pittsburgh. Bennigan’s is relentlessly focused on its guests, food and experience, which aligns well with Franciscan University’s culture."

The Steubenville Bennigan’s is tentatively slated to open in the spring of 2018, bringing roughly 75 new jobs to the city.

"We’ve had our eye on returning to Ohio and Pennsylvania ever since we started franchising, and we feel very fortunate to have [Franco Carapellotti of family-owned Fraspada Management Inc.] and his team lead the way there,” said Mangiamele.

View the menu here.

