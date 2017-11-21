Two North Olmsted homes burglarized in single day

The front door of Marco Cuevas's home, after burglars kicked it down. (Source: WOIO)

North Olmsted Police are investigating two home burglaries that happened in a single day on Beaumont Drive.

According to police reports, the burglaries happened Wednesday afternoon. The homeowners found their front doors open and belongings missing when they returned from work.

"When I turned on the light to the bedroom, noticed a door upside down on the bed, that's when I grabbed my gun and cleared my house to make sure nobody was here," said Marco Cuevas, whose home was burglarized.

Cuevas says when he saw the damage, he wasn't sure if the thieves were still inside his house. He waited out several frightening minutes with his seven-month-old daughter.

"It was more tense waiting for the cops to get here, once I found out everything was secure and I felt safe again, just waiting for that time, because I wasn't sure if anyone was going to come back in," Cuevas said.

Just across the street, a second home was burglarized.

According to the police report, someone rifled through a jewelry collection at this house.

Cuevas says a ring was stolen from his wife's collection.

"A wedding band was taken that belonged to my mother-in-law, who passed away earlier this year," he said. "That's something that can't necessarily be replaced."

Cuevas says he's grateful that he and his family are okay. Still, he says, this has been a tough year. He and his wife both work for non-profit organizations, and both have had several expensive repairs to their vehicles, before the burglary happened on Wednesday. Cuevas says expenses are piling up as we head into the holidays.

"This is just like one more thing. I'm trying to figure out, how are we supposed to take care of this now, on top of having to buy the Christmas gifts and stuff," he said.

His sister has set up a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses related to the door broken by the thieves. You can find that here.

If you saw anything suspicious on Beaumont Drive last Wednesday or if you have any information on the burglaries, call police.

