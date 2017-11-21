Ex-Cleveland policeman urging young people to join department and make a difference

Cleveland 19's Harry Boomer (right) and ex-Cleveland officer Marvin Cross take a stroll through Cross's old east side neighnorhood. (Source: WOIO)

Former Cleveland police officer Marvin Cross moved up the ranks and served in the department for 25 years.

He credits his parents and that sense of community with setting the tone that would lead to his becoming a cop, beginning in the 4th district.

"During my tenure in the police department, I was in the detective bureau. I worked in the vice unit. I worked in the strike force. I worked basic detective bureau. I worked minority recruitment. Then, I ended up going to the fugitive unit. I got promoted to a sergeant and I actually ran the fugitive unit. Then I got promoted to a commander while I was commander of community policing."

The city says that same opportunity exists today, and they're looking to hire at least 250 more officers in 2018.

"Come apply for one of these good government jobs," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

The pay is good, the benefits, too.

The city is looking for applicants age 21-39 who can pass the written and agility tests.

"The way to change it, people's opinions, is to get involved and change it from the inside. Become a police officer and I think that makes a big difference," said Cross.

Cross took Cleveland 19 back to his old neighborhood and reminisced about Ms. Pearl, who kept the local kids in check.

He hung out at the Kenneth Johnson Recreation Center.

Cross grew up poor on East 96th and Skakel, 149th and Kinsmen and 97th and St. Clair, the infamous east side.

"I kinda understand how it is, living in the inner-city. Even being harassed a little bit by police, and the way that I was able to change it was to get involved myself."

There is a police hiring event going on right now until 7 p.m. at the Gunning Recreation Center on Puritas Avenue.

The next one will be held next Tuesday at the Collinwood Recreation Center on Lakeshore Boulevard from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

