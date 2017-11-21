Tonight at 6: Charlie Rose under fire; NEO wintry mix

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Co-workers react to the firing of Charlie Rose.

We have reaction to the serious allegations the CBS anchor faces.

We are bracing for another wintry mix as the sun goes down. We’re tracking the latest.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.