Bainbridge residents want answers after multiple houses shot up with pellet gun

Megan Bensi was stunned when she found a broken window and a pellet hole in her home that she and her husband just moved into. (Source: WOIO)

Megan Bensi and her fiancé had just moved into their Lake Lucerne neighborhood home in Bainbridge.

They never heard the pellet gun fired or when it hit and blasted through their kitchen window.

“We did not hear it, even our dog, he was sleeping with us upstairs, we didn’t hear anything,” she said.

Bensi did notice glass under the kitchen window, but she had dropped a glass the day before while unpacking, so she didn't think anything of it.

“I went and opened the blinds to the kitchen and noticed there was a what looked like a bullet hole through the kitchen window, which obviously scared me,” she said.

Bensi called police who told them they were the 15th Bainbridge homeowner who had at least one window shot out, by someone with a pellet gun.

Police have surveillance video of a car they believe is involved, a 2005 Toyota Corolla, possibly black.

Nobody, in any of the 15 homes that were hit was hurt.

It’s going to cost Bensi and her fiancé $650 to get the window fixed.

“It's a senseless thing, that was really silly, and cost people frustration and money but this could have been dangerous and somebody could have definitely been hurt,” she said.

Police are asking anyone who hears anything like a gunshot to please call them immediately.

The Woods of Wembley and the Canyon Lakes neighborhoods also had homes with windows shot out.

