Cleveland Police: 14-year-old shot in the back on city's east side

A 14-year-old was shot in the back Tuesday night in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 3267 East 117 St.

The teen was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Police are investigating.

