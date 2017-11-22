Cleveland Hopkins International Airport braces for Thanksgiving travelers

Thanksgiving is already one of the worst times of the year to fly, but with cheaper airfares and security restrictions, more travelers are expected to be crammed into the airport terminals.

An estimated 51 million Americans are expected to travel by road, rail, or air this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Approximately 4 million of those travelers will be traveling by airplane over the holidays.

High gas prices, more travelers make for stressful Thanksgiving

Officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expect to see 260,000 travelers. There are several tips to keep in mind to make traveling less stressful.

Picking up friends or family from the airport? Avoid circling the airport and adding congestion. Use the airport's cell phone lot.

An alternative for getting to the airport is to use RTA. The Red Line connects between downtown Cleveland and Hopkins every 25 minutes.

Travelers should arrive two hours early to avoid hangups in TSA security lines.

