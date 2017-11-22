'CBS This Morning' co-host Gayle King reacts to Charlie Rose's firing (video)

Gayle King, co-host of "CBS This Morning," appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night, just hours after Charlie Rose was dismissed from the network for sexual harassment accusations.

Rose's former colleague reacted to his firing during her interview.

King's appearance on the late night talk show was booked weeks ago. She initially planned on discussing Oprah and her list of favorite things, but instead opened up about her friend and now-former colleague.

"It's still very painful. It's still very hurtful," said King. "That's why I thought it was important to be here."

Rose was fired from his CBS and PBS duties on Tuesday after several women who worked with Rose alleged sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them.

Rose released a statement on social media following the allegations.

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

