How to roast the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

Roasting in the oven is one of the most popular ways to cook a holiday turkey.

The method is simple and convenient. Hopefully with these simple steps, you can master the perfect turkey roast.

Thaw the turkey out by using the cold water method or by placing it in the refrigerator. Typically, one day in the fridge is needed for every four pounds. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees before you begin prepping the turkey. Remove the neck and drain the juices from the turkey. Stuff, or dress, (Stuffing or dressing DEBATE) the neck. Tuck the turkey legs and stabilize. Place the turkey in a pan. Season the turkey with oil, salt, pepper, or spices. Cook the turkey to about two-thirds done. Remove the turkey from the oven. Tent the turkey with foil for the remainder of the roast to prevent drying. Continue roasting. Cook until the turkey is done. Cooking times may vary. Visit Butterball for suggested turkey times. Check the temperatures. The stuffing should reach 165 degrees, the turkey thigh should reach 180 degrees, and the turkey breast should reach 170 degrees. Enjoy!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.