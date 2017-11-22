Barberton woman becomes second victim of fatal tree-trimming accident

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A woman has died less than a week after being shocked when her co-worker accidentally touched a high-voltage power line while they trimmed trees in the bucket of a lift truck in Akron.

Authorities say 46-year-old Jessica Richmond, of Barberton, died at an Akron hospital on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says Richmond died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Richmond fell from the bucket after her co-worker, 38-year-old George Csikos, of New Franklin, touched a power line on Nov. 14. Csikos was electrocuted and died at a hospital that day.

They were trimming trees for a homeowner.

