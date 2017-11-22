Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village waives pet adoption fees for Thanksgiving

In an effort to get as many animals a home for Thanksgiving, the Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village is waiving adoption fees on dogs and cats.

Here's a look at some of the pets up for adoption:

The fees will be waived for all adoptable puppies, adult dogs, kittens, adult cats, and even a bunny on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Geauga Humane Society will also be giving away a $25 gift card to PetPeople to each person who adopts an adult dog between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rescue Village is located at 15463 Chillicothe Road in Russell Township.

Click here for a list of adoptable animals.

