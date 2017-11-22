Is the night before Thanksgiving really the biggest party night of the year?

Is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving really the biggest drinking night of the year? (Source: WOIO)

There seems to be a three way race to claim the title of biggest party night of the year between St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve and "Black Wednesday."

What is Black Wednesday? You may know it better as "Drinksgiving" or "Blackout Wednesday."

'Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through the house was silence -- because everyone was at the bar drinking.

The unofficial holiday has been gaining in popularity in the past 10 years.

Wildly popular with college kids coming home and tipping back a few with their high school friends they haven't seen in a while.

Upserve is a high-tech computer system (think touchscreen cash registers) used by restaurants and bars where servers and bartenders ring in sales.

Upserve looked at sales in approximately three thousand retailers, for every Wednesday in November in 2016, compared them to Black Wednesday and found sales exploded:

Beer sales ↑ 270 percent

270 percent Liquor sales ↑ 114 percent

114 percent Food sales ↑ 25 percent

The debate is whether or not those sales give it the title of busiest party night of the year.

According to Carol Lin Vieira, Director of Public Relations for Upserve, they are still working on comparison numbers to New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day which should be completed some time before the end of the year.

It's believe that the numbers will point to New Year's Eve as the reigning champ but Drinksgiving is putting up a good fight.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.