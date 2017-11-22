Statewide billboard campaign to tackle drug abuse problem

State officials say a new billboard campaign will be used to raise public awareness about drug abuse and the need for public participation in tackling the problem throughout Ohio.

The Ohio Outdoor Advertising Association of Ohio and Ohio's Department of Public Safety and Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services launched the campaign Tuesday.

Officials say association members are donating about 200 digital, poster, and bulletin billboards with the messages: "Start Talking!" and "#677 for Impaired Drivers."

Start Talking! is Ohio's drug prevention program that provides tips for talking to youth about the importance of living healthy, drug-free lives.

The billboards also will encourage Ohioans to call #677. The multi-purpose number can be used to report drug activity, impaired drivers and other highway safety concerns to the State Highway Patrol.

